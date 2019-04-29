Asbestos hills on TAV line - Costa

Turin, April 29 - There are a number of asbestos-bearing hills on the planned line of the high-speed rail (TAV) link between Turin and Lyon, Environment Minister Sergio Costa said Monday. "I told the government in a weighty way that some of the TAV tracks cut through hills that have asbestos-bearing problems," he told reporters. "This is a concern for me," said Costa, a member of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) which is against completing the line. "Therefore I had to bring it to their attention," he said. The M5S is at odds with its ruling partner, the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party, which wants to complete the line. The government commissioned a cost/benefit analysis saying the project would make a net loss of 7-8 billion euros, a finding which the M5S is using to justify its opposition to the project. But the League has been skeptical about the objectivity of the report. Costa stressed "the final decision is not up to my ministry".