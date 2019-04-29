Many foreign doctors underpaid in Italy - association

Rome, April 29 - The head of the AMSI association representing foreign doctors working in Italy said Monday that its members are frequently paid well below the level stipulated by collective contracts by private clinics. AMSI head Foad Aodi added that late payment of foreign doctors was another big problem. "Around 70 doctors have turned to AMSI since January 2019, reporting situations of underpaid work," Aodi said. "It goes as low as seven euros (an hour) compared to a minimum of 18 in the (collective) contract".