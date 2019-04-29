Train cancelled because drivers drunk

Anti-trust fines Vodafone, Wind, Fastweb 2.2 mn
Rome
29 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 29 - A high-speed train from Brescia to Naples was cancelled Saturday after the two drivers got drunk. One was so drunk he did not even turn up in the northern city, while the other was stopped by the conductor after attempting to take the controls. The 67 Frecciarossa passengers were transferred to another train. Train company Trenitalia said it was the first such incident.
