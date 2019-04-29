Trieste marathon allows African runners in U-turn

Trieste, April 29 - Organisers of the May 5 Trieste Marathon did a U-turn at the weekend and said they would let African runners take part after all. The original decision to bar African runners because they were allegedly being "exploited" caused a big row. Despite the volte-face, Democratic Party (PD) MEP Cecile Kyenge, former integration minister and Italy's first black minister, said she would write to European Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova denouncing the "shameful racist episode".