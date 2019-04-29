Lunedì 29 Aprile 2019 | 15:24

Rome
Man who shot burglar gets round-the-clock protection

Rome
8 mn Italians travelling for May Day - hoteliers

Trieste
Trieste marathon allows African runners in U-turn

Ragusa
Cop kills wife, self

Salerno
Boy, 10, in attempted suicide plunge

Rome
Soccer: Allegri was 'rude, arrogant' says Adani

Florence
Leonardo's hair found, to be DNA tested

Rome
F1: Vettel third again in Azerbaijan

Milan
Salvini eyes alliance with Vox at EU level

Rome
CasaPound councillor arrested for alleged rape

Rome
Salvini moots chemical castration again after Viterbo

LA FESTA SUGLI SPALTI
Al primo C...olpo il leit motive il San Nicola si accende

Al primo C...olpo il leit motiv
FoggiaFermato dalla stradale
Autista bus gita scolastica leggermente brillo nel Foggiano: sostituito

MateraMigranti
Policoro, barca con 55 pakistani approda sulla costa

TarantoL'episodio ieri sera
Taranto, botte alla compagna per strada, arrestato

BatPolitica
Andria: scioglimento consiglio comunale, nominato commissario

BariLa protesta
Bari, vandali a scuola: tentativo di incendio, bagni imbrattati con urine e feci

Brindisi30enne foggiano
Brindisi, evade durante gita premio al santuario di San Pio

LecceLa curiosità
Tanti salentini candidati nel Maceratese: «Prefetto controlli»

PotenzaDegrado in città
Potenza, benvenuti nella «monnezzopoli»

Bari, paura sul bus: l'autista non si ferma, panico a bordo

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Cadavere sui binari a Mola di Bari: traffico ferroviario sospeso per 2 ore

Bari - Rotonda: la diretta della partita

Latiano, fermato da cc: «So dove abiti, hanno fatto bene ad ammazzare collega a Foggia», 2 arresti

Rome

8 mn Italians travelling for May Day - hoteliers

91.4% will choose Italy, 1.6 mn on holiday since Easter

Rome, April 29 - Some 8.1 million Italians will be travelling for the May Day holiday on Wednesday, hoteliers association Federalberghi said Monday. This is a 7.4% rise on last year, it said. Of these, six million or 65.9% will focus on the May 1 long weekend while 1.6 million or 17.6% have already been on holiday since Easter and 500,000 or 5.5% have been on holiday since Liberation day on April 25, Federalberghi said. Some 91.4% of those polled will choose Italy, compared to 92.3% last year, and 8.3% a foreign destination, compared to 6.7% last year.

