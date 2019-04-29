8 mn Italians travelling for May Day - hoteliers

Rome, April 29 - Some 8.1 million Italians will be travelling for the May Day holiday on Wednesday, hoteliers association Federalberghi said Monday. This is a 7.4% rise on last year, it said. Of these, six million or 65.9% will focus on the May 1 long weekend while 1.6 million or 17.6% have already been on holiday since Easter and 500,000 or 5.5% have been on holiday since Liberation day on April 25, Federalberghi said. Some 91.4% of those polled will choose Italy, compared to 92.3% last year, and 8.3% a foreign destination, compared to 6.7% last year.