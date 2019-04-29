Cop kills wife, self

Ragusa, April 29 - A policeman serving in Ragusa killed his wife and then himself with his service revolver on Sunday night, source said Monday. The couple had two children aged six and seven, sources said. Before killing his wife, 42-year-old Simone Cosentino wrote on Facebook "I devoted my whole life to you. I love you". The woman, identified as Alice Bredice, was reportedly shot three times in her sleep. The couple met in Piedmont where the man was working for the highway police and had been married for eight years. Police said the incident, which took place at Marina di Ragusa, was "inexplicable". Cosentino was described as a happy man, very much in love with his wife. Bredice had just come back from an Easter holiday in Turin.