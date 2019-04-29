Lunedì 29 Aprile 2019 | 15:25

Florence

Leonardo's hair found, to be DNA tested

Will be put on show in Vinci for show on genius

Leonardo's hair found, to be DNA tested

Florence, April 29 - Italian experts have found what they say is hair from Lenoardo da Vinci and are set to do a DNA test on the Renaissance genius's locks, they announced Monday. "We found, across the Atlantic, a lock of hair historically tagged 'Les Cheveux de Leonardo da Vinci' and this extraordinary relic will enable us to carry out research on his DNA," said Alessandro Vezzosi, director of the Museo Ideale Leonardo da Vinci, and historian Agnese Sabato, president of the Leonardo da Vinci Heritage foundation. The find will be presented at a press conference at Vinci near Florence on May 2, they said - the 500th anniversary of the artist's death. "The historical find of the lock of hair," Vezzosi said, "which up till now had been hidden in an American collection, will be shown in a world premiere, together with documents that prove its ancient French provenance". The presentation will kick off an exhibit in Vinci titled 'Leonardo Vive' (Leonardo Lives).

