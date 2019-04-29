Soccer: Allegri was 'rude, arrogant' says Adani

Rome, April 29 - Sky expert commentator Daniele Adani said Monday that Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri had been "rude and arrogant" during a row the pair had live on TV after the Serie A champions drew 1-1 with Inter on Saturday. During the row, Allegri told Adani to shut up, prompting the latter to respond "you can say that to your brother, not me". The former Inter, Fiorentina and Brescia defender told Radio Deejay that what most irked him was that Allegri dismissed his opinion because he had not won any trophies as a coach. "By saying that I can't talk because I haven't won any league titles, he was disrespecting everyone, including those who pay the (TV) subscriptions and support a team," Adani said. "Obviously, you can have different opinions, but you can't end a conversation by just taking off the microphone".