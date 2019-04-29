Boy, 10, in attempted suicide plunge

Man who shot burglar gets round-the-clock protection
29 Aprile 2019
Salerno, April 29 - A 10-year-old boy threw himself out of his attic window near Salerno Monday in what police said was an attempt to kill himself. Police said the boy had been having problems at school, but had not been bullied. He was taken to hospital in serious condition after the 10-metre fall. Hospital sources said he had suffered "various fractures". The incident took place at Battipaglia.
