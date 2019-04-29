F1: Vettel third again in Azerbaijan

Rome, April 29 - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel came third in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Mercedes McLaren notched their fourth straight one-two of the season. This time it was Valtteri Bottas who led teammate Lewis Hamilton across the finish line and the Finn is now one ahead in the standings with 87 points to Hamilton's 86. Vettel is third with 52. In the constructors' championship, Mercedes have 173 points to Ferrari's 99. Ferrari's second driver Charles Leclerc is in fifth place behind Max Verstappen of Red Bull.