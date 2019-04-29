Salvini eyes alliance with Vox at EU level

Man who shot burglar gets round-the-clock protection
29 Aprile 2019
Milan, April 29 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday that he hopes Spain's far-right Vox group will be among the allies of his League party in view of next month's European elections. "I hope to have our friends from Vox allied to the Europe we are building," Salvini said after the group won seats in the Spanish parliament for the first time in Sunday's election.
