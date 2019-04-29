Salvini moots chemical castration again after Viterbo

Rome, April 29 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Monday reiterated his call for the use of chemical castration after the gang rape of a 36-year-old woman in the city of Viterbo. "No tolerance for pedophiles and rapists," said League leader Salvini. "Jail is not enough. Treatment is needed too. "Call it chemical castration or androgenic blockade. The substance is that we will request the immediate debate in the Lower House of our bill, which has been stuck for too long, to intervene with these individuals. "Whoever it is, white or black, young or old, should be punished and treated". A councillor for the far-right CasaPound party is one of two people to have been arrested in relation to the rape.