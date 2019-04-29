Lunedì 29 Aprile 2019 | 13:35

Rome

M5S, League continue to spar over Siri case

Salvini says undersec' shouldn't be 'put on trial' in parliament

M5S, League continue to spar over Siri case

Rome, April 29 - Coalition partners the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S) continued to spar on Monday over the case of Transport and Infrastructure Undersecretary Armano Siri, who is under investigation in a corruption probe. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is standing by Siri, a member of his League party. But the M5S have been demanding Siri step down while he proves his innocence. "Trials are done in court, not in the newspapers or in parliament," Salvini said Monday. M5S sources said that this was the sort of thing ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi would have said. "Berlusconi said that trials are not held in parliament or in the newspapers too," the sources said. "And as he did so, he continued to consume the country. "It's not a question of where trials take place, but of political appropriateness". The M5S leader, fellow Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, said he would not be satisfied with having Siri suspended from his position. "There's no question of it," he said. "If Siri is cleared and wants to come back, I'll be the first to want that to happen". Siri denies any wrongdoing in a case about an amendment for wind energy that did not get approved.

