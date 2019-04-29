Lunedì 29 Aprile 2019 | 13:37

Rome

Five Sicilian cities set for run-off votes

League performed well but did trounce other parties

Rome, April 29 - Five of the seven Italian cities in Sicily that had local elections on Sunday are set to have run-off votes after the first round failed to produce a clear winner, according to initial results. Candidates backed by civil lists, meanwhile, were on course for victory in the other two, Bagheria, in the province of Palermo, and Acicastello, in the province of Catania. The initial results suggest that the 5-Star Movement (M5S) again registered significantly less support that it did in last year's general election. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's League appears to have performed well, although perhaps not as strongly as had been expected. "The people of Sicily have given us emotion and a desire for change," Salvini said. Fellow Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said that support for his M5S was "solid" and asserted that "the League was beaten by the M5S everywhere in Sicily".

