Spread down after Italy's rating left unchanged

Rome, April 29 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund dropped to 254 basis points in early trading on Monday after closing at 260 on Friday. The yield on the BTP fell to 2.53% after Standard and Poor's said Friday that it was not changing its rating for Italy, despite saying the outlook is not rosy and criticising government policy. The Milan stock exchange, meanwhile, gained 0.2% in early trading.