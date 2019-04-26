Teacher 'threw self out of high-school window'

Rome, April 26 - A teacher was in serious condition in hospital Friday after falling from a high-school window in Rome in a likely suicide attempt, police said. The incident took place at around 9:15 in the Vivona High School in the southern EUR district. The school was open and the 48-year-old teacher was waiting for his first lesson, they said. He apparently threw himself out of the window of a toilet on the third floor of the building, they said. He has suffered fractures but is not in a life-threatening condition, hospital sources said. The Vivona is a 'liceo classico' where Latin and Greek are taught. The man is believed to have been suffering from depression.