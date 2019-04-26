Venerdì 26 Aprile 2019 | 20:45

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Teacher 'threw self out of high-school window'

Teacher 'threw self out of high-school window'

 
Bari
Man arrested for shooting at cops

Man arrested for shooting at cops

 
Matera
Matera bans confetti

Matera bans confetti

 
Beijing
Conte watching out for 'predatory' moves from China

Conte watching out for 'predatory' moves from China

 
Rome
No Di Maio-Toto contact on Alitalia - ministry

No Di Maio-Toto contact on Alitalia - ministry

 
Rome
557 measles cases in first three mts of yr

557 measles cases in first three mts of yr

 
Rome
No Di Maio-Toto contact on Alitalia - ministry

No Di Maio-Toto contact on Alitalia - ministry

 
Milan
Food delivery firms say stunned by riders' threats

Food delivery firms say stunned by riders' threats

 
Beijing
No discrimination but high security on Huawei - Conte

No discrimination but high security on Huawei - Conte

 
Rome
Salvini says he only met Arata once

Salvini says he only met Arata once

 
Rome
Salvini says he only met Arata once

Salvini says he only met Arata once

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Confermati gli over con vincoli pluriennaliDa sciogliere al più presto il nodo Brienza

Confermati gli over con vincoli pluriennali
Da sciogliere al più presto il nodo Brienza

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatLa truffa
Andria, arrestata finta suora: «prometteva» posti di lavoro.

Andria, arrestata finta suora: «prometteva» posti di lavoro

 
LecceIl furto
Surbo, ha voglia di fave: le ruba, arrestato 50enne

Surbo, ha voglia di fave: le ruba, arrestato 50enne

 
BariUfficializzati i nomi
Bari, ecco i candidati ai 5 municipi che sostengono Decaro

Bari, ecco i candidati ai 5 municipi che sostengono Decaro

 
MateraIl provvedimento
Matera, nella Capitale della Cultura vietato lanciare coriandoli agli sposi: «Deturpano»

Matera, nella Capitale della Cultura vietato lanciare coriandoli agli sposi: «Deturpano»

 
PotenzaIl furto
Potenza ruba portafoglio in ospedale San Carlo a 87enne: arrestato

Potenza ruba portafoglio in ospedale San Carlo a 87enne: arrestato

 
FoggiaIl rito
Santuario dell'Incoronata, la cavalcata con i bambini vestiti da angeli

Santuario dell'Incoronata, la cavalcata con i bambini vestiti da angeli

 
TarantoNel Tarantino
Manduria, l'ombra della baby gang dietro la morte di un anziano

Manduria, l'ombra della baby gang dietro la morte di un anziano: pestato a sangue

 
BrindisiA francavilla fontana
In casa merce rubata e 2 pincher denutriti: denunciata coppia

In casa merce rubata e 2 pincher denutriti: denunciata coppia

 
Scarafaggi in mulino ad Altamura, sequestrate 16 tonnellate di prodotti

Scarafaggi in mulino ad Altamura, sequestrate 16 tonnellate di prodotti

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Ugento, botte al doposcuola: indagata la maestra

Ugento, botte al doposcuola: indagata la maestra

Maglie, ucciso un pregiudicato in strada: forse dopo una lite

Maglie, ucciso pregiudicato in strada. Killer si costituisce: mi sono difeso FOTO

Margherita di Savoia, rimborsi d'oro: condannata Gabriella Carlucci

Margherita di Savoia, rimborsi d'oro: condannata Gabriella Carlucci

Beijing

Conte watching out for 'predatory' moves from China

Premier in Beijing for Silk Road forum

Conte watching out for 'predatory' moves from China

Beijing, April 26 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte arrived on Beijing on Friday for a three-day visit in which he will take part in a forum on China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Italy signed a memorandum of understanding about the BRI, a huge infrastructure plan that aims to create a sort of modern-day Silk Road to better connect China to Europe and Africa, during Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Rome, despite reservations from the United States. "We expect greater Chinese investment in Italy but we are very attentive to make sure there are no predatory initiatives, especially in the 5G sector," Conte said. Government sources say the executive is watching out to make sure "the data and security of strategic infrastructure" is protected. Xi on Friday stressed that everything regarding the BRI should be done "in a transparent way" saying there would be "zero tolerance for corruption" and promising "high-quality" financial standards. Conte said later Friday he had spoken with Huawei's CEO Ren Zhengfei in Beijing and "reiterated that Italy does not make discrimination against anyone". He said he told Ren that "we are very interested in the 5G technology that will offer many economic opportunities and for our social life". Conte said he had called for "elevated security levels, not minimum standards".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati