Conte watching out for 'predatory' moves from China

Beijing, April 26 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte arrived on Beijing on Friday for a three-day visit in which he will take part in a forum on China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Italy signed a memorandum of understanding about the BRI, a huge infrastructure plan that aims to create a sort of modern-day Silk Road to better connect China to Europe and Africa, during Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Rome, despite reservations from the United States. "We expect greater Chinese investment in Italy but we are very attentive to make sure there are no predatory initiatives, especially in the 5G sector," Conte said. Government sources say the executive is watching out to make sure "the data and security of strategic infrastructure" is protected. Xi on Friday stressed that everything regarding the BRI should be done "in a transparent way" saying there would be "zero tolerance for corruption" and promising "high-quality" financial standards. Conte said later Friday he had spoken with Huawei's CEO Ren Zhengfei in Beijing and "reiterated that Italy does not make discrimination against anyone". He said he told Ren that "we are very interested in the 5G technology that will offer many economic opportunities and for our social life". Conte said he had called for "elevated security levels, not minimum standards".