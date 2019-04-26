No Di Maio-Toto contact on Alitalia - ministry

Rome, April 26 - The industry ministry said Friday there had been no contact between Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio and the Toto Group over Alitalia. It said reports of a meeting in Taranto were groundless. Di Maio did cross paths with Riccardo Toto for a few seconds in New York, among hundreds of business people, the ministry said. Ministry sources said the Alitalia turnaround and revamp was a market operation and if Toto made an offer it would be "willingly" weighed by Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) and the Alitalia commissioners. Reports said earlier the Toto family were interested in taking a 20-30% stake in the troubled former national flag carrier.