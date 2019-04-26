No Di Maio-Toto contact on Alitalia - ministry

No discrimination but high security on Huawei - Conte
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Rome
26 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 26 - The industry ministry said Friday there had been no contact between Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio and the Toto Group over Alitalia. It said reports of a meeting in Taranto were groundless. Di Maio did cross paths with Riccardo Toto for a few seconds in New York, among hundreds of business people, the ministry said. Ministry sources said the Alitalia revamp was a market operation and if Toto made an offer it would be "willingly" weighed by Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) and the Alitalia commissioners.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su