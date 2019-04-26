No Di Maio-Toto contact on Alitalia - ministry

Rome, April 26 - The industry ministry said Friday there had been no contact between Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio and the Toto Group over Alitalia. It said reports of a meeting in Taranto were groundless. Di Maio did cross paths with Riccardo Toto for a few seconds in New York, among hundreds of business people, the ministry said. Ministry sources said the Alitalia revamp was a market operation and if Toto made an offer it would be "willingly" weighed by Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) and the Alitalia commissioners.