No discrimination but high security on Huawei - Conte

Beijing
26 Aprile 2019
Beijing, April 26 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday he had spoken with Huawei's CEO Ren Zhengfei in Beijing and "reiterated that Italy does not make discrimination against anyone". He said he told Ren that "we are very interested in the 5G technology that will offer many economic opportunities and for our social life". Conte said he had called for "elevated security levels, not minimum standards".
