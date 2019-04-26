Venerdì 26 Aprile 2019 | 19:08

Rome
557 measles cases in first three mts of yr

Rome
No Di Maio-Toto contact on Alitalia - ministry

Milan
Food delivery firms say stunned by riders' threats

Beijing
No discrimination but high security on Huawei - Conte

Rome
Salvini says he only met Arata once

Rome
Salvini says he only met Arata once

Beijing
Not with Haftar or Sarraj says Conte

Bologna
Man arrested for multiple rape

Taranto
Gang of youths allegedly tortured 66-yr-old to death

Brussels
Italy second worst in EU for civil justice trial duration

Vatican City
Bible brings God's breath into world says pope

Confermati gli over con vincoli pluriennaliDa sciogliere al più presto il nodo Brienza

Da sciogliere al più presto il nodo Brienza

 

Surbo, ha voglia di fave: le ruba, arrestato 50enne

Bari, ecco i candidati ai 5 municipi che sostengono Decaro

Matera, nella Capitale della Cultura vietato lanciare coriandoli agli sposi: «Deturpano»

Potenza ruba portafoglio in ospedale San Carlo a 87enne: arrestato

Santuario dell'Incoronata, la cavalcata con i bambini vestiti da angeli

Manduria, l'ombra della baby gang dietro la morte di un anziano

In casa merce rubata e 2 pincher denutriti: denunciata coppia

Bisceglie, spara contro carabinieri durante un controllo: fermato

Scarafaggi in mulino ad Altamura, sequestrate 16 tonnellate di prodotti

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Ugento, botte al doposcuola: indagata la maestra

Maglie, ucciso un pregiudicato in strada: forse dopo una lite

Margherita di Savoia, rimborsi d'oro: condannata Gabriella Carlucci

Beijing

Urges US, EU leaders to help reach political solution

Beijing, April 26 - Italy is with neither General Khalifa Haftar nor Libyan Premier Fayex al-Sarraj in the Libya crisis, Premier Giuseppe Conte told a press conference in Beijing Friday. He said Haftar's aim of reuniting Libyan territory might have "an inspiring logic and a plausibility but our position is proving to be far-sighted". "I am not supporting any individual Libyan actor," said Conte. "We believe that a military solution is absolutely not trustworthy," Conte said. He said the Italian position was "in favour of the Libyan people, not Haftar or Sarraj. "It is in favour of the Libyan people which has been suffering for too long. Conte called on the leaders of the EU and the US to help reach a political solution.

