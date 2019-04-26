Not with Haftar or Sarraj says Conte

557 measles cases in first three mts of yr
Beijing
26 Aprile 2019
Beijing, April 26 - Italy is with neither General Khalifa Haftar nor Libyan Premier Fayex al-Sarraj in the Libya crisis, Premier Giuseppe Conte told a press conference in Beijing Friday. He said Haftar's aim of reuniting Libyan territory might have "an inspiring logic and a plausibility but our position is proving to be far-sighted". "I am not supporting any individual Libyan actor," said Conte. "We believe that a military solution is absolutely not trustworthy," Conte said. He said the Italian position was "in favour of the Libyan people, not Haftar or Sarraj. "It is in favour of the Libyan people which has been suffering for too long. Conte called on the leaders of the EU and the US to help reach a political solution.
