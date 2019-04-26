Salvini says he only met Arata once

Rome, April 26 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday that he and his League party have nothing to hide about their relations with Paolo Arata, a businessman and former Forza Italia MP who is at the centre of a corruption probe. "I only met him once. How many times do I have to say it?" Salvini told reporters near Catania after the League's coalition partners, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), asked for clarification about ties to Arata. This week anti-mafia prosecutors asked for a jail term of 12 years for Sicilian 'windfarm king' Vito Nicastri for complicity in mafia association in a Palermo probe into bribes for the Sicilian regional government centring on Arata. Nicastri has been accused of being close to Cosa Nostra's No.1 fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro. The probe has a Roman offshoot focusing on an alleged bribe paid by Nicastri and Arata to League Transport and Infrastructure Undersecretary Armano Siri in exchange for an amendment, which was never approved, in favour of wind power. Salvini is at odds with his government partner, 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader and fellow deputy premier Luigi Di Maio, over whether Siri should quit. Siri has denied any wrongdoing. The fact that the undersecretary is under investigation does not necessarily mean he will face criminal charges. The fact that Arata's son Federico is on the staff of Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti has added to the controversy. "No one knew anything about the Arata family until three weeks ago, not even me," said Giorgetti, a League member who is close to Salvini. "Federico Arata has the necessary requirements to be part of my staff. "Among other things, he has ended up in the mincer even before he started work. "Anyway, we'll talk to each other before taking any decisions". Premier Giuseppe Conte, who is expected to take a decision on Siri at the weekend or early next week, said Friday he was not "conditioned or disturbed" by the M5S or League positions on the issue. "If I conclude that Siri must resign there will be no alternatives," he said.