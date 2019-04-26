Venerdì 26 Aprile 2019 | 19:07

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
557 measles cases in first three mts of yr

557 measles cases in first three mts of yr

 
Rome
No Di Maio-Toto contact on Alitalia - ministry

No Di Maio-Toto contact on Alitalia - ministry

 
Milan
Food delivery firms say stunned by riders' threats

Food delivery firms say stunned by riders' threats

 
Beijing
No discrimination but high security on Huawei - Conte

No discrimination but high security on Huawei - Conte

 
Rome
Salvini says he only met Arata once

Salvini says he only met Arata once

 
Rome
Salvini says he only met Arata once

Salvini says he only met Arata once

 
Beijing
Not with Haftar or Sarraj says Conte

Not with Haftar or Sarraj says Conte

 
Bologna
Man arrested for multiple rape

Man arrested for multiple rape

 
Taranto
Gang of youths allegedly tortured 66-yr-old to death

Gang of youths allegedly tortured 66-yr-old to death

 
Brussels
Italy second worst in EU for civil justice trial duration

Italy second worst in EU for civil justice trial duration

 
Vatican City
Bible brings God's breath into world says pope

Bible brings God's breath into world says pope

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Confermati gli over con vincoli pluriennaliDa sciogliere al più presto il nodo Brienza

Confermati gli over con vincoli pluriennali
Da sciogliere al più presto il nodo Brienza

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceIl furto
Surbo, ha voglia di fave: le ruba, arrestato 50enne

Surbo, ha voglia di fave: le ruba, arrestato 50enne

 
BariUfficializzati i nomi
Bari, ecco i candidati ai 5 municipi che sostengono Decaro

Bari, ecco i candidati ai 5 municipi che sostengono Decaro

 
MateraIl provvedimento
Matera, nella Capitale della Cultura vietato lanciare coriandoli agli sposi: «Deturpano»

Matera, nella Capitale della Cultura vietato lanciare coriandoli agli sposi: «Deturpano»

 
PotenzaIl furto
Potenza ruba portafoglio in ospedale San Carlo a 87enne: arrestato

Potenza ruba portafoglio in ospedale San Carlo a 87enne: arrestato

 
FoggiaIl rito
Santuario dell'Incoronata, la cavalcata con i bambini vestiti da angeli

Santuario dell'Incoronata, la cavalcata con i bambini vestiti da angeli

 
TarantoNel Tarantino
Manduria, l'ombra della baby gang dietro la morte di un anziano

Manduria, l'ombra della baby gang dietro la morte di un anziano: pestato a sangue

 
BrindisiA francavilla fontana
In casa merce rubata e 2 pincher denutriti: denunciata coppia

In casa merce rubata e 2 pincher denutriti: denunciata coppia

 
BatNessun ferito
Bisceglie, spara contro carabinieri durante un controllo: fermato

Bisceglie, spara contro carabinieri durante un controllo: preso ucraino

 
Scarafaggi in mulino ad Altamura, sequestrate 16 tonnellate di prodotti

Scarafaggi in mulino ad Altamura, sequestrate 16 tonnellate di prodotti

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Ugento, botte al doposcuola: indagata la maestra

Ugento, botte al doposcuola: indagata la maestra

Maglie, ucciso un pregiudicato in strada: forse dopo una lite

Maglie, ucciso pregiudicato in strada. Killer si costituisce: mi sono difeso FOTO

Margherita di Savoia, rimborsi d'oro: condannata Gabriella Carlucci

Margherita di Savoia, rimborsi d'oro: condannata Gabriella Carlucci

Rome

Salvini says he only met Arata once

Deputy premier asked about links to suspect in graft probe

Salvini says he only met Arata once

Rome, April 26 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday that he and his League party have nothing to hide about their relations with Paolo Arata, a businessman and former Forza Italia MP who is at the centre of a corruption probe. "I only met him once. How many times do I have to say it?" Salvini told reporters near Catania after the League's coalition partners, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), asked for clarification about ties to Arata. This week anti-mafia prosecutors asked for a jail term of 12 years for Sicilian 'windfarm king' Vito Nicastri for complicity in mafia association in a Palermo probe into bribes for the Sicilian regional government centring on Arata. Nicastri has been accused of being close to Cosa Nostra's No.1 fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro. The probe has a Roman offshoot focusing on an alleged bribe paid by Nicastri and Arata to League Transport and Infrastructure Undersecretary Armano Siri in exchange for an amendment, which was never approved, in favour of wind power. Salvini is at odds with his government partner, 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader and fellow deputy premier Luigi Di Maio, over whether Siri should quit. Siri has denied any wrongdoing. The fact that the undersecretary is under investigation does not necessarily mean he will face criminal charges. The fact that Arata's son Federico is on the staff of Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti has added to the controversy. "No one knew anything about the Arata family until three weeks ago, not even me," said Giorgetti, a League member who is close to Salvini. "Federico Arata has the necessary requirements to be part of my staff. "Among other things, he has ended up in the mincer even before he started work. "Anyway, we'll talk to each other before taking any decisions". Premier Giuseppe Conte, who is expected to take a decision on Siri at the weekend or early next week, said Friday he was not "conditioned or disturbed" by the M5S or League positions on the issue. "If I conclude that Siri must resign there will be no alternatives," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati