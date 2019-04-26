Libya: Conte phones Sarraj

Beijing, April 26 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday phoned Libyan Premier Fayez al-Sarraj, premier's sources said. The call took place shortly after Conte arrived on a visit to Beijing, they said. Italy is trying to broker a ceasefire between Sarraj's UN-backed government and eastern Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar. Haftar's forces have moved close to Tripoli, where the internationally recognise government is located.