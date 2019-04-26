Gang of youths allegedly tortured 66-yr-old to death

Venerdì 26 Aprile 2019 | 15:42

Taranto
Brussels
Vatican City
Rome
Catania
Rome
Rome
Beijing
Rome
Milan
Beijing
Taranto

12 minors among 14 suspected of locking up, beating man for days

Taranto, April 26 - A gang of 14 youths, including 12 minors, are under investigation for allegedly torturing a 66-year-old man to death in his home in Manduria, in the southern province of Taranto. The victim died of his injuries in hospital after the police found him tied to a chair in his flat. The gang allegedly locked the man inside his home and tortured and beat him for days. Investigators are looking at videos of the violence that members of the gang allegedly shared on Whatsapp.

