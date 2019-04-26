Italy second worst in EU for civil justice trial duration

Brussels, April 26 - Italy is second worst in the EU for the duration of civil trials with an average 399 days compared to Cyprus's 1,118, the latest annual European Commission report said Friday. But two countries that scored worse than Italy in the previous report, Greece with 510 days and Portugal with 1,096, were missing from the new report. Denmark was top with 22 days followed by Netherlands with 83, Spain with 258 and France with 300.