Bible brings God's breath into world says pope

Vatican City, April 26 - Pope Francis on Friday met with the Catholic Biblical Federation on the occasion of their fiftieth anniversary, telling them the Bible is not a beautiful collection of sacred books to study, it is the Word of life to be proclaimed through the streets of the world, Vatican News reported. In order to highlight the fruits of its 50 years of activity, the Catholic Biblical Federation has been holding an International Biblical-Pastoral Congress this week under the theme "Word and Life, Biblical Animation of the life and pastoral activity of the Church". And it was on this theme of "Word and life" that the Pope dwelt on in his remarks on Friday to those gathered in the Vatican's Clementine Hall. He told them that, "The word of God is alive"; it does not die or even age; it remains forever, adding that it was "the Holy Spirit, the life-giver, who loves to work through Scripture." "The Word brings God's breath into the world", underlined Pope Francis, "it infuses the heart with the warmth of the Lord. All the academic contributions and volumes that are published are and cannot but be at the service of this", he said.