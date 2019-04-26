Venerdì 26 Aprile 2019 | 15:38

Taranto
Gang of youths allegedly tortured 66-yr-old to death

Brussels
Italy second worst in EU for civil justice trial duration

Vatican City
Bible brings God's breath into world says pope

Rome
Salvini says he only met Arata once

Catania
Govt will be there in May, Ferragosto and Xmas-Salvini

Rome
Rain sweeps into centre, north

Rome
Woman cited for carving initials into Colosseum

Beijing
Libya: Conte phones Sarraj

Rome
Teacher serious after fall from high-school window

Milan
Forza Nuova militants cited for beating, robbery

Beijing
Conte watching out for 'predatory' moves from China

Confermati gli over con vincoli pluriennaliDa sciogliere al più presto il nodo Brienza

Confermati gli over con vincoli pluriennali
Manduria, l'ombra della baby gang dietro la morte di un anziano

S.M. di Leuca, gommone con una tonnellata e mezzo di droga: fermati 2 scafisti albanesi

Bari, il tour di un avvocato tra gli uffici giudiziari spezzatino: 45 Km in un giorno

In casa merce rubata e 2 pincher denutriti: denunciata coppia

Bisceglie, spara contro carabinieri durante un controllo: fermato

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Incendio in baracca a Borgo Mezzanone: morto cittadino straniero

Borgo Mezzanone, rogo in baracca: muore migrante
Salvini: «Via insediamenti»

 
Matera, divampa un incendio ferito un carabiniere

Scarafaggi in mulino ad Altamura, sequestrate 16 tonnellate di prodotti

Ugento, botte al doposcuola: indagata la maestra

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Maglie, ucciso un pregiudicato in strada: forse dopo una lite

Maglie, ucciso pregiudicato in strada. Killer si costituisce: mi sono difeso FOTO

San Nicola, fai una grazia per le Frecce Tricolori!

Vatican City

Catholic Biblical Federation marks 50th anniversary

Vatican City, April 26 - Pope Francis on Friday met with the Catholic Biblical Federation on the occasion of their fiftieth anniversary, telling them the Bible is not a beautiful collection of sacred books to study, it is the Word of life to be proclaimed through the streets of the world, Vatican News reported. In order to highlight the fruits of its 50 years of activity, the Catholic Biblical Federation has been holding an International Biblical-Pastoral Congress this week under the theme "Word and Life, Biblical Animation of the life and pastoral activity of the Church". And it was on this theme of "Word and life" that the Pope dwelt on in his remarks on Friday to those gathered in the Vatican's Clementine Hall. He told them that, "The word of God is alive"; it does not die or even age; it remains forever, adding that it was "the Holy Spirit, the life-giver, who loves to work through Scripture." "The Word brings God's breath into the world", underlined Pope Francis, "it infuses the heart with the warmth of the Lord. All the academic contributions and volumes that are published are and cannot but be at the service of this", he said.

