Govt will be there in May, Ferragosto and Xmas-Salvini

Catania, April 26 - The government will survive the May 26 European elections, the mid-August Ferragosto holiday and next Christmas and New Year, Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Friday. "We are all in the hands of the good God but this government will be there on May 27, Ferragosto, Christmas and New Year," League leader Salvini said answering a question on how long after the European elections the executive will last. Rising tension between government partners the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S) has spurred speculation the government's days might be numbered after the Europe vote.