Forza Nuova militants cited for beating, robbery

Milan, April 26 - Five militants in the far-right Forza Nuova (FN, New Force) group were cited Friday for allegedly beating and stealing from a passerby while they were putting up political posters in Milan on March 29. The man was punched and insulted and his mobile phone was stolen, police said. The five were cited for assault and robbery. The man reportedly challenged the five about the posters they were putting up in Via Strambio. Four of the five have a criminal record, police said. The men, who punched the man and kicked him in the leg, have a record for carrying weapons, brawling, GBH and resisting arrest, defacing property, violence for ethnic, religious and racial reasons, setting fires and letting off explosives, and private violence, police said. They have also been banned from attending sporting events.