Teacher serious after fall from high-school window

Rome, April 26 - A teacher was in serious condition in hospital Friday after falling from a high-school window in Rome. The incident took place at around 9:15 in the Vivona High School in the southern EUR district. Police said they did not know whether the man had fallen or was pushed. The school was open and the teacher was waiting for his first lesson, they said. He has suffered fractures but is not in a life-threatening condition, hospital sources said. The Vivona is a 'liceo classico' where Latin and Greek are taught.