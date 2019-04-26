Libya: Conte phones Sarraj

Gang of youths allegedly tortured 66-yr-old to death
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Beijing
26 Aprile 2019
Beijing, April 26 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday phoned Libyan Premier Fayez al-Sarraj, premier's sources said. The call took place shortly after Conte arrived on a visit to Beijing, they said. Italy is trying to broker a ceasefire between Sarraj's UN-backed government and eastern Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar. Haftar's forces have moved close to Tripoli, where the internationally recognise government is located.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su