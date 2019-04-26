Italian president promulgates new self defense law

Rome, April 26 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Friday promulgated a law expanding the right to legitimate self defence, his office said. He noted in a letter accompanying the promulgation that the new law does not change the State's responsibility to protect its citizens. "It should first and foremost be underscored that the new regulations neither weaken nor attenuate the primary and exclusive responsibility of the State in protecting the security of citizens, exercised and ensured by the generous and effective actions of police forces," the letter read. The Senate had given final approval to the law in March. The bill expanding the right to self-defence from intruders, fashioned by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, introduces norms similar to US 'stand your ground' laws. Among the new factors to be weighed in self-defence cases there is the concept of "serious emotional disturbance" in the face of intruders, which would legitimise even deadly self defence. Magistrates union ANM said the package might be unconstitutional. Italy's association of penal lawyers also came out against the new law, calling it "useless and dangerous".