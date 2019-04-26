Almost half of Italians fear vaccine side effects

Brussels, April 26 - Almost half of the Italian population, 46%, think vaccines can often produce serious side-effects, according to a new Eurobarometer report released on Friday. This compared to 42% who said this assertion was false, while 12% said they did not know. The proportion of Italians who fear vaccine side effects is actually lower than the EU average of 48%, with 16 countries over the 50% mark. The report said 32% of people in Italy think vaccines overload and weaken the immune system, while 34% think vaccines can cause the disease against which they protect.