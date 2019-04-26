Man arrested after shooting at Carabinieri near Bari

Rome, April 26 - A young man on Friday shot at plain-clothes Carabinieri police that had stopped him near the fish market in Bisceglie, near Bari. None of the officers were injured. The young man fled but was found and arrested by the police a few hours later. The Carabinieri had intervened after being alerted by citizens via the 112 hotline that a young man who was armed was moving around the city. On seeing the officers, the man shot at them and fled.