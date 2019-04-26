Fire at illegal trash dump in Rome

Almost half of Italians fear vaccine side effects
26 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 26 - A big fire broke out overnight at an illegal trash dump in the Collatina district on the eastern outskirts of Rome. The blaze began at around 11pm on Thursday and gave off a big cloud of black smoke and an strong, unpleasant smell. Firefighters said Friday that the fire is now under control. Part of the area had been put under sequester by criminal prosecutors a few months ago.
