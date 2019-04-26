Universiade: 69 days to go, Italy going for gold in soccer

Naples, April 25 - There is a national football team that does not attract millionaire sponsors, nor does it bring in big viewer numbers during prime-time television. But when it comes to bringing home medals for Italy, it often ready to do the business. It is the Italian university football team. Made up mostly of players competing in the lower tiers, especially Serie C, a few amateurs with big potential, as well as youngsters who have not yet made it big but already have a few seasons in Serie B or a few minutes in Serie A under their belts. This team has been working hard for about a month to represent the best of Italian football at the Summer Universiade 2019 in Naples. Coach Daniele Arrigoni was tough defender in Serie A with the Udinese and Cesena before moving into coaching on the benches of Cagliari and Bologna, among others. On Wednesday, in the Novarello sports center, the second of the three training sessions ended prior to the week-long training retreat that will be held in June. "It was very useful," Arrigoni told ANSA. "I got important information about the youngsters. "We also had our first friendly match (with Caratese, a team that competes at the amateur level; 1-0 was the final score). "Aside from the result, I am pleased with the performance. My guys had only met each other the day before and they had never played together." Arrigoni had to make do without players from Padova and Monza due to championship and Italian Cup commitments with their teams (including goalkeeper Favaro and defender Ravanelli) as well as star player Morosini from Brescia, who could not make the call-up but who will almost certainly be part of the 20 that Arriogoni has in mind. "Do not say that he is the only good player," Arrigoni said. "I have several good ones. I am thinking of bringing him, and I would like to have the striker Palombi from Lecce available too, another guy who is doing a good job in Serie B. "In Serie A, there is Chiesa and Meret, but they will be involved in the Under-21 competitions, so it is impossible to have them. "But I am confident that we will go to Naples (for the Universaide) with a good team - and not only to make a good impression. We will be going to win. For example, Morosini and Berra (Pro Vercelli) know the ins and outs because they won gold in 2015 in Korea." People will also be watching out for the youngest member of the team, Galeandro (Albinoleffe). "Of course Brazil and Argentina are at the top of the football field," the coach said. "But the history of this tournament shows that names mean little. Attention should also be paid to the Asian teams. They have been preparing for two years with long training sessions. Japan are the defending champion." Arrigoni's team will be meeting on May 14-15 in Novarello. "However, I have asked to do another training session at the end of May," said Arrigoni. "I would like to deaft with a list of 22 players that will be going to Naples after the training retreat that we will be holding June 20-27, a few days before the competition. "I accepted thus jib with a great deal of enthusiasm. "I consider the Universiade an extraordinary event. And I am confident that, in such an event, a rarity in the career of a sportsman, motivation means everything. "I can't wait to get down to the pitch. And this is the reason that I will not be bringing with me those without the right spirit. In Naples, I want only people who believe."