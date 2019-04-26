Soccer: Atalanta to face Lazio in Italian Cup final

Universiade: 69 days to go, Italy going for gold in soccer
Rome
26 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 26 - Atalanta will face Lazio in the Italian Cup final next month after beating Fiorentina 2-1 on Thursday for a 5-4 aggregate victory in their semi. Josip Ilicic converted a penalty and Alejandro Gomez was on target too to give the Bergamo side, who are also in the running to qualify for next season's Champions League, a chance to win the Cup for the second time. Lazio are in the final after beating AC Milan 1-0 at the San Siro on Wednesday for a 2-1 aggregate win. The final takes place at Rome's Olympic Stadium on May 15.
