Conte in Beijing for Silk Road forum

Universiade: 69 days to go, Italy going for gold in soccer
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Barletta, esplosione dopo fuga di gas
Un morto, 3 feriti. Evacuate palazzine
Tragedia durante lavori di riparazione
Beijing
26 Aprile 2019
Beijing, April 26 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte arrived on Beijing on Friday for a three-day visit in which he will take part in a forum on China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Italy signed a memorandum of understanding about the BRI, a huge infrastructure plan that aims to create a sort of modern-day Silk Road to better connect China to Europe and Africa, during Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Rome.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su