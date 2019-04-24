No U-turn on legality - Di Maio

Rome, April 24 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday "we'll never go back on legality. "If some people think that the M5S might become like other parties, they're wrong. "There's a big difference between guaranteeing defendants rights and, let's say, taking the mickey. "For us if a person is arrested or probed for corruption he has to go. "If he won't go, we'll accompany him out the door. "If you don't like this method, OK, vote for the Democratic Party (PD), vote Forza Italia, vote who you like but not the 5-Star Movement".