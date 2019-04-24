Giovedì 25 Aprile 2019 | 12:45

Rome
Two women attacked in Sanremo, Modena

Rome
De Vito 'expelled from M5S, online voting for Salvini'

Milan
Soccer: Racist chants by Lazio fans agst Bakayoko

Rome
April 25 was our 2nd Risorgimento - Mattarella

Milan
Lazio fans hang Mussolini banner near Piazzale Loreto

Turin
Anarchist trial ends in 5 convictions, 18 acquittals

Rome
Coast guard denies Mare Jonio SAR activities

Bergamo
Respect Liberation Day, celebration for all - Salvini

Never been a pen pusher says Conte

Milan
Lazio fans hang Mussolini banner near Piazzale Loreto

Rome
No U-turn on legality - Di Maio

Il Biancorosso

L'ALLENATORE
"La vittoria più bella? Quella ad Acireale"Cornacchini: "Le difficoltà ci saranno sempre"

"La vittoria più bella? Quella ad Acireale"
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaOperazione dei Cc
Cagnano Varano, pistola e cartucce in masserie e droga: tre arresti

BrindisiDai Carabinieri
Ricatti a luci rosse e truffe on line su cuccioli: denunciato nel Brindisino

GdM.TVSan Paolo
Bari, cinghiali e cinghialetti fanno spuntino tra i rifiuti

LecceAperta inchiesta
Ugento, botte al doposcuola: indagata la maestra

PotenzaLa situazione
Lo sblocca cantieri è inutile per le incompiute lucane

BatL'appuntamento
Barletta, il 4 maggio «TedX Terra»: relatori d'eccezione

TarantoAmbiente ferito
Ex Ilva, mamma ragazzo morto di cancro: «Non stringo la mano a Di Maio»

MateraIn fiamme
Matera, divampa un incendio ferito un carabiniere

Lecce, magistrati arrestati: chiesto incidente probatorio. Altro pm indagato

Taranto, operata di tumore al cervello mentre suona il violino

Ex Ilva, Di Maio a Taranto: scatta il sit in oltre la zona rossa

E a Pasqua si scopre il delitto contro il Sud

Taranto, Di Maio atteso domani all'ex Ilva: con sé porta 4 ministri

Ilva, si dimettono i commissari, arrivano i nuovi. Di Maio: «Capisco rabbia tarantini, ma voglio che mi ascoltino»

Rome

No U-turn on legality - Di Maio

Vote PD, Forza Italia if you don't like it

Rome, April 24 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday "we'll never go back on legality. "If some people think that the M5S might become like other parties, they're wrong. "There's a big difference between guaranteeing defendants rights and, let's say, taking the mickey. "For us if a person is arrested or probed for corruption he has to go. "If he won't go, we'll accompany him out the door. "If you don't like this method, OK, vote for the Democratic Party (PD), vote Forza Italia, vote who you like but not the 5-Star Movement".

