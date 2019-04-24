Mercoledì 24 Aprile 2019 | 21:29

Rome
Two women attacked in Sanremo, Modena

Rome
De Vito 'expelled from M5S, online voting for Salvini'

Milan
Soccer: Racist chants by Lazio fans agst Bakayoko

Rome
April 25 was our 2nd Risorgimento - Mattarella

Milan
Lazio fans hang Mussolini banner near Piazzale Loreto

Turin
Anarchist trial ends in 5 convictions, 18 acquittals

Rome
Coast guard denies Mare Jonio SAR activities

Bergamo
Respect Liberation Day, celebration for all - Salvini

Never been a pen pusher says Conte

Milan
Lazio fans hang Mussolini banner near Piazzale Loreto

Rome
No U-turn on legality - Di Maio

"La vittoria più bella? Quella ad Acireale"Cornacchini: "Le difficoltà ci saranno sempre"

"La vittoria più bella? Quella ad Acireale"
BariIl premio
Mafia, scuola barese vince concorso Fondazione Falcone

TarantoAmbiente ferito
Ex Ilva, mamma ragazzo morto di cancro: «Non stringo la mano a Di Maio»

LecceTecnologia
Lecce, ecco Dumbo: miniescavatore radiocomandato che pulisce le vasche Aqp

BatLavoro
Barletta, sindacati soddisfatti: stop licenziamenti alla Timac

FoggiaL'intervista
Giannini: «Al treno-tram la Regione ha rinunciato»

BrindisiStalking
Francavilla, non accetta la relazione dell'ex e aggredisce lui e la compagna: arrestata

MateraIn fiamme
Matera, divampa un incendio ferito un carabiniere

PotenzaIl nuovo volto della regione
Basilicata, Bardi prende tempo: giunta dopo i 10 giorni

Taranto, Di Maio atteso domani all'ex Ilva: con sé porta 4 ministri

Ilva, si dimettono i commissari, arrivano i nuovi. Di Maio: «Capisco rabbia tarantini, ma voglio che mi ascoltino»

Lecce, magistrati arrestati: chiesto incidente probatorio. Altro pm indagato

E a Pasqua si scopre il delitto contro il Sud

Taranto, ricoverato dopo incidente si getta dalla finestra dell'ospedale: morto 29enne

Mola, tra i rifiuti trova gratta e vinci fortunato: 100mila euro a ex pescatore

Rome

'Ethics code calls for expulsion only if found guilty of crime'

Rome, April 24 - Marcello De Vito, former president of the Rome city council assembly and a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), who was arrested by Carabinieri police in March, lamented Wednesday that he should not have been expelled from the party. Last month, after the announcement of his arrest in relation to a probe into AS Roma's project to build a new stadium in the city and another project, Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio had said De Vito was being ejected from his M5S party. De Vito noted that an online vote had been held when Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini was put under investigation in relation to his refusal to allow migrants to disembark from a Coast Guard ship's, the issue had been put to an online vote. He added that ''our code of ethics calls for the expulsion from M5S only in the case of a party member being found guilty and not according to questionable interpretations depending on the case or, worse, the decision of our leaders,'' he wrote in part of a letter sent from jail to Rome mayor Virginia Raggi.

