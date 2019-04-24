April 25 was our 2nd Risorgimento - Mattarella

Soccer: Racist chants by Lazio fans agst Bakayoko
Rome
24 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 24 - President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday that April 25, Liberation Day, was Italy's second Risorgimento. "Let young people take on board the Constitutional values," he said on the eve of the anniversary of Italy's liberation from fascism by the Allies. "The April 25 celebration stimulates us to reflect on how our country succeeded in rising up again after the tragedy of the second world war. "A real second Risorgimento", he told WWII Resistance fighters associations. Mattarella said the partisan and fighter associations were "a warning against biased rewritings of history."
