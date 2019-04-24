Soccer: Racist chants by Lazio fans agst Bakayoko
Milan
24 Aprile 2019
Milan, April 24 - Lazio fans aimed racist chants at AC Milan player Tiemoué Bakayoko ahead of Wednesday night's Italian Cup semi-final second leg at the San Siro. On at least one occasion some fans chanted "this banana is for Bakayoko". They sang similar chants against the player during two recent games between the two clubs. The first leg in February finished 0-0.
