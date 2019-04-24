Coast guard denies Mare Jonio SAR activities

Soccer: Racist chants by Lazio fans agst Bakayoko
Rome
24 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 24 - The Italian coast guard on Wednesday stopped the NGO migrant rescue ship Mare Jonio carrying out search and rescue (SAR) activities in the Mediterranean until it complies with sector regulations. The decision came after the coast guard carried out an inspection on the ship, which is the only Italian-flagged rescue ship and operated by the NGO Mediterranea Saving Humans.
