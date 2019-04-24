Anarchist trial ends in 5 convictions, 18 acquittals

Soccer: Racist chants by Lazio fans agst Bakayoko
Turin
24 Aprile 2019
Turin, April 24 - A Turin anarchists trial ended Wednesday with five convictions and 18 acquittals. The FAI-FRI anarchist group is suspected of carrying out a string of attacks between 2003 and 2016. Prosecutors had asked for 22 convictions for a total of 204 years in jail.
