Tennis: Turin to host 2021-2025 ATP finals

24 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 24 - The ATP finals will take place in Turin from 2021 to 2025, the ATP Tour announced on Wednesday. The Italian city beat off competition from London, Tokyo, Singapore and Manchester for the right to host tennis's most prestigious tournament after the four grand slams.
