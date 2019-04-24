Respect Liberation Day, celebration for all - Salvini

Bergamo, April 24 - Interior Minister and rightwing nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday he expected Liberation Day Thursday to be "a celebration for all and not just for some". He said "it is not only the celebration of the Communists and I expect respect. He said he "couldn't wait" to get to Sicily Thursday to open a police station at Corleone and back the anti-mafia fight. Salvini has taken flak for allegedly snubbing the Liberation Day celebrations.