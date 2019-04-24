Mercoledì 24 Aprile 2019 | 19:58

Milan
Soccer: Racist chants by Lazio fans agst Bakayoko

Rome
April 25 was our 2nd Risorgimento - Mattarella

Milan
Lazio fans hang Mussolini banner near Piazzale Loreto

Turin
Anarchist trial ends in 5 convictions, 18 acquittals

Rome
Coast guard denies Mare Jonio SAR activities

Bergamo
Respect Liberation Day, celebration for all - Salvini

Never been a pen pusher says Conte

Milan
Lazio fans hang Mussolini banner near Piazzale Loreto

Rome
No U-turn on legality - Di Maio

Rome
Zingaretti slams govt on Save Rome measures

Milan
Lazio fans hang Mussolini banner near Piazzale Loreto

Bari, e adesso cosa si fa?Si accarezza il sogno scudetto

Bari, e adesso cosa si fa?
BariIl premio
Mafia, scuola barese vince concorso Fondazione Falcone

TarantoAmbiente ferito
Ex Ilva, mamma ragazzo morto di cancro: «Non stringo la mano a Di Maio»

LecceTecnologia
Lecce, ecco Dumbo: miniescavatore radiocomandato che pulisce le vasche Aqp

BatLavoro
Barletta, sindacati soddisfatti: stop licenziamenti alla Timac

FoggiaL'intervista
Giannini: «Al treno-tram la Regione ha rinunciato»

Giannini: «Al treno-tram Foggia-Manfredonia la Regione ha rinunciato»

 
BrindisiStalking
Francavilla, non accetta la relazione dell'ex e aggredisce lui e la compagna: arrestata

MateraIn fiamme
Matera, divampa un incendio ferito un carabiniere

PotenzaIl nuovo volto della regione
Basilicata, Bardi prende tempo: giunta dopo i 10 giorni

Taranto, Di Maio atteso domani all'ex Ilva: con sé porta 4 ministri

Ilva, si dimettono i commissari, arrivano i nuovi. Di Maio: «Capisco rabbia tarantini, ma voglio che mi ascoltino»

Lecce, magistrati arrestati: chiesto incidente probatorio. Altro pm indagato

E a Pasqua si scopre il delitto contro il Sud

Taranto, ricoverato dopo incidente si getta dalla finestra dell'ospedale: morto 29enne

Mola, tra i rifiuti trova gratta e vinci fortunato: 100mila euro a ex pescatore

Can't say anything abt Siri till I've spoken to him - PM

(ANSA) - Rome, April 24 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday he had never been a pen pusher, repeating a retort he made to Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini during a heated cabinet meeting Tuesday night. Amid continued tension between government partners the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), Conte said "fractures are repaired through talks". On League Transport Undersecretary Armando Siri, under investigation for allegedly taking a bribe from a Sicilian windfarm king allegedly linked to Cosa Nostra's No.1 fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro, Conte said "I can't say anything until I've spoken to him". The M5S have been demanding Siri step down to prove his innocence while League leader Matteo Salvini has strenuously defended Siri, who has not been charged and denies ever meeting wind power entrepreneur Vito Nicastri. Conte said the M5S position on Siri resigning was "legitimate" and similar to the one Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio's movement had taken on a Rome council head of assembly, Marcello De Vito, whom the M5S has ejected. Conte said "I will listen to undersecretary Siri, I will look him in the eye and I will make my decisions taking into account the principle of presumed innocence to which I am very sensitive as a lawyer. "But I stress there is a principle of public ethics, for which it is possible to take a political decision before a definitive sentence". Salvini said neither he nor Conte were judges. "I'm waiting for the judiciary. We are in a civilised country where you aren't guilty or innocent on the basis of a glance. "Neither or nor the premier are working as judges, lawyers ort magistrates".

