Zingaretti slams govt on Save Rome measures

Rome, April 24 - Centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti on Wednesday chided the government after One of the most tense cabinet meetings of Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive ended after four hours overnight with the bulk of measures for the city of Rome that the 5-Star Movement (M5S) had been pressing for removed from a government decree aimed at boosting growth. Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini had blocked the so-called 'Save Rome' measures, which would have seen part of the city's debt transferred to the State, saying the capital should not have preferential treatment over other councils. The M5S, which administers Rome, was in favour of the measures, saying it would have made it possible to slash interest payments on the debt and arguing the benefits would not be limited to Rome. Amid reports of turmoil, stalemate and contradictions at the cabinet meeting, Zingaretti said "hands up anyone who understood something about the save Rome decree. "You can't understand anything because they didn't decide anything. "This government continues to quarrel and not to decide. they only do so because they are attached to their posts. And meanwhile Italy (and Rome) sink".