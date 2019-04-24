Mercoledì 24 Aprile 2019 | 18:26

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Zingaretti slams govt on Save Rome measures

Zingaretti slams govt on Save Rome measures

 
Milan
Lazio fans hang Mussolini banner near Piazzale Loreto

Lazio fans hang Mussolini banner near Piazzale Loreto

 
Milan
Son arrested for murdering mother

Son arrested for murdering mother

 
Rome
Asked EC action in case of Libya migrant flows-Moavero

Asked EC action in case of Libya migrant flows-Moavero

 
Rome
Conte chides Haftar supporters

Conte chides Haftar supporters

 
Rome
Together on climate and agst tariffs Conte tells Abe

Together on climate and agst tariffs Conte tells Abe

 
Palermo
12 yrs asked for 'windfarm king' Nicastri

12 yrs asked for 'windfarm king' Nicastri

 
Never been a pen pusher says Conte

Never been a pen pusher says Conte

 
Bologna
Rimini reports 10 cases of unvaccinated kids

Rimini reports 10 cases of unvaccinated kids

 
Milan
Lazio fans hang Mussolini banner near Piazzale Loreto

Lazio fans hang Mussolini banner near Piazzale Loreto

 
Rovigo
Abandoned newborn in serious condition

Abandoned newborn in serious condition

 

Il Biancorosso

L'ANALISI
Bari, e adesso cosa si fa?Si accarezza il sogno scudetto

Bari, e adesso cosa si fa?
Si accarezza il sogno scudetto

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoAmbiente ferito
Ex Ilva, mamma ragazzo morto di cancro: «Non stringo la mano a Di Maio»

Ex Ilva, mamma ragazzo morto di cancro: «Non stringo la mano a Di Maio»

 
HomeIl caso
Stupro in Cara Bari, in carcere sesto uomo gang nigeriana

Stupro in Cara Bari, in carcere sesto uomo gang nigeriana

 
LecceTecnologia
Lecce, ecco Dumbo: miniescavatore radiocomandato che pulisce le vasche Aqp

Lecce, ecco Dumbo: miniescavatore radiocomandato che pulisce le vasche Aqp

 
BatLavoro
Barletta, sindacati soddisfatti: stop licenziamenti alla Timac

Barletta, sindacati soddisfatti: stop licenziamenti alla Timac

 
FoggiaL'intervista
Giannini: «Al treno-tram la Regione ha rinunciato»

Giannini: «Al treno-tram Foggia-Manfredonia la Regione ha rinunciato»

 
BrindisiStalking
Francavilla, non accetta la relazione dell'ex e aggredisce lui e la compagna: arrestata

Francavilla, non accetta la relazione dell'ex e aggredisce lui e la compagna: arrestata

 
MateraIn fiamme
Matera, divampa un incendio ferito un carabiniere

Matera, divampa un incendio ferito un carabiniere

 
PotenzaIl nuovo volto della regione
Basilicata, Bardi prende tempo: giunta dopo i 10 giorni

Basilicata, Bardi prende tempo: giunta dopo i 10 giorni

 
Taranto, Di Maio atteso domani all'ex Ilva: con sé porta 4 ministri

Ilva, si dimettono i commissari, arrivano i nuovi. Di Maio: «Capisco rabbia tarantini, ma voglio che mi ascoltino»

Lecce, magistrati arrestati: chiesto incidente probatorio. Altro pm indagato

Lecce, magistrati arrestati: chiesto incidente probatorio. Altro pm indagato

E a Pasqua si scopre il delitto contro il Sud

E a Pasqua si scopre il delitto contro il Sud

Taranto, ricoverato dopo incidente si getta dalla finestra dell'ospedale: morto 29enne

Taranto, ricoverato dopo incidente si getta dalla finestra dell'ospedale: morto 29enne

Mola, tra i rifiuti trova gratta e vinci fortunato: 100mila euro a ex pescatore

Mola, tra i rifiuti trova gratta e vinci fortunato: 100mila euro a ex pescatore

Rome

Conte chides Haftar supporters

Not favouring their interests or those of Libyan people

Conte chides Haftar supporters

Rome, April 24 - Asked about various countries including allegedly France supporting eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar in his offensive against the UN-backed government in Tripoli, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday "sometimes the actors think in a short-sighted way they are favouring their special interests by privileging one side or another but doing so does not mean favouring one's interests or those of the Libyan people". Conte called for a political solution to the Libyan crisis. "Libya is our No.1 dossier," he said. "We are trying to rebuild a process of trust and therefore dialogue towards a peaceful solution". Libyan Premier Fayez al-Sarraj accused France of backing "the dictator Haftar". He said "we are surprised by the fact that France is not supporting our democratic government but a dictator," he told Liberation and Le Monde newspapers. "When Macron called me I told him that public opinion is against France," Sarraj said in his strongest direct condemnation of the French government.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati