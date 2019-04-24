Conte chides Haftar supporters

Rome, April 24 - Asked about various countries including allegedly France supporting eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar in his offensive against the UN-backed government in Tripoli, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday "sometimes the actors think in a short-sighted way they are favouring their special interests by privileging one side or another but doing so does not mean favouring one's interests or those of the Libyan people". Conte called for a political solution to the Libyan crisis. "Libya is our No.1 dossier," he said. "We are trying to rebuild a process of trust and therefore dialogue towards a peaceful solution". Libyan Premier Fayez al-Sarraj accused France of backing "the dictator Haftar". He said "we are surprised by the fact that France is not supporting our democratic government but a dictator," he told Liberation and Le Monde newspapers. "When Macron called me I told him that public opinion is against France," Sarraj said in his strongest direct condemnation of the French government.