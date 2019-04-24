Asked EC action in case of Libya migrant flows-Moavero

Zingaretti slams govt on Save Rome measures
Rome
24 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 24 - Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said after meeting UN Liba envoy Ghassan Salamè in Rome Wednesday that "in the last few days I wrote to the European Commission (asking for it) to stay ready for action in case large and sudden migrant flows should happen from Libya". There have been several forecasts that thousands of migrants may leave Libya for Italy if the fighting in the north African country intensifies.
