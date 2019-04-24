Son arrested for murdering mother

Zingaretti slams govt on Save Rome measures
Milan
24 Aprile 2019
Milan, April 24 - A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murdering his 50-year-old mother at Sesto San Giovanni near Milan. Corrado Badagliacca is accused of murdering Lucia Benedetto in the family apartment at Sesto. He allegedly stabbed her in the neck with an apple corer, police said. The motive is not yet known. Police took the man to a local jail.
